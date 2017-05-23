Drug sweep at middle school produces marijuana

A drug sweep at Inarajan Middle School turned up marijuana found in an employee's car. The Guam Customs and Quarantine Drug Detector Dog unit searched the school for three hours, with a K-9 showing interest in a vehicle in the school parking lot. Inside the car, drugs and drug paraphernalia were found. Deputy Superintendent Chris Anderson said DOE has a memorandum of understanding in place allowing for canine sweeps at public schools.

"And we've had this in place for a while but we haven't really exercised it in a while...today was the first drug canine sweep that we've done in over two years," he said.

Anderson said an MOU with the Guam Police Department is also under consideration, adding GPD officers helped support today's operation. He said this is the first of many more drug sweeps to come. As for the employee, DOE cannot comment on whether adverse action will be taken, only confirming an investigation is ongoing.