Solider accused of threatening to shoot-up Guard center

A 35-year- old soldier allegedly makes a threat to shoot up the Army National Guard Readiness Center. Court documents state William James Brooks was on the property when he encountered a woman known to him.

When she asked how he was, he allegedly stated he would shoot up the place. The woman believed he was capable of carrying out the threat stating Brooks was being discharged from the Guard and prohibited from re-enlisting due to substance abuse issues. When interviewed by police, he invoked his right to remain silent.