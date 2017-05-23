Brown widow spider nesting ground discovered

They're scary, deadly, and likely here to stay. "They're not really encountered very frequently," said Dr. Ross Miller, "unless you actually put your hand in an area where they are, or if you actually touch them you can get bitten."

Brown widow spiders as far as they eye can see were discovered in a trash truck Monday, and it wasn't the first time as the company also discovered the poisonous spider two months back. Pacific Pest Control fumigated the spider breeding ground, with operations manager Phil Hagen saying the company receives brown widow reports once a year. Miller, an entomologist at UOG, added, "We know it's been here a long time, its very very uncommon, it may be becoming more common it looks like it may have been reintroduced, maybe one, two, multiple times over the year. The behavior is very similar to the black widows 241 they're very docile, that means they're not aggressive at all.

Brown widows like dark cool environments like warehouses or even closets. Dr. Miller suggests that people working in these environments take precautions like wearing long sleeves or even gloves to protect against bites he said can be painful or even lethal.

"The venom is very very toxic, it causes tissue degradation, a lot of pain and in some cases, rare cases, where someone is very weak, a small child, it could be lethal," he said.

If you do get bitten by a brown widow, you should see your doctor immediately. However while an anti-venom is available, it's not available here in Guam, with the nearest anti-venom in Hawaii. "I think you know we've had two reports, two verified reports in the last year, I think we ought to give it some consideration. Again I don't know, I imagine the anti-venom would have to be refrigerated, its probably quite expensive, but it wouldn't hurt to have a stock on hand," he said.

While Dr. Miller said he's unaware of anyone being bitten by a brown widow, residents should take precautions.