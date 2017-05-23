Done deal: raises will be rolled back

After years of heated debate it's now a done deal as raises for your senators, governor and lt. governor will be rolled back with the override of the Governor's veto of Bill 4 authored by Sen. Frank Aguon, Jr.

He said, "These raises were repealed because the community immediately came out after its passage and expressed some serious about how it was implemented right after the election not even a week later the legislature came in and passed the legislation without a public hearing."

In late March the governor vetoed Bill 4, calling it the latest in political grandstanding. He also once again pointed out the salary disparities the legislation creates within the different branches of government. With the override the salary for senators will roll back to $55,000 per annum, the lt. Governor $85,000 and the Governor $90,000 per year. In comparison the Director of the Legislature's office of Finance and Budget makes more than the Governor and Lt. Governor with an annual salary of $109,000, even the Legislature's Chief Fiscal Officer makes more than the governor with a salary of $92,000. As for the Judiciary of Guam, their Administrators and Controller make more than the governor each taking home salaries over $100,000 per annum. Five senators voted no to the override. They were Senators Tom Ada, Fernando Esteves, Tommy Morrison, Louise Muna and Wil Castro.

Senator Castro said, "If they're going to address the wrong the historical wrong about how it was passed people forget and I really hope the people of Guam can remember that there was a retroactive bonus $15,000-$20,000 a check was cut and I think that should be paid back as well its not okay that they get to pocket the $15,000-$20,000 and not pay it back lie other members of the administration are."

The republican senator is working with his colleagues to possibly introduce legislation to mandate lawmakers repay the retro bonuses. Meanwhile at least one senator has already introduced legislation following the override. Senator Regine Biscoe Lee's Bill 94 would use the over $150,000 in savings from the salary rollbacks to go toward immediate repairs needed at the home of the sharks.

"As soon as the money is de-appropriated then we can re-appropriate it for Simon Sanchez School and hopefully the GEB has sent down a list of priority items that they really need help with so we're listening to them we're listening to the board we're listening to the students," she said.

And according to Senator Aguon the whole motivation behind Bill 4 is because they're listening to the people, saying, "This restores the public's trust in their elected officials."

In a statement from the Governor's office it states that they are disappointed because the Competitive Wage Act was created to correct disparity in salaries that had been built over decades. We have continued to tell senators not to take pieces of it for approval and or disapproval.. that would only continue the disparity we were trying to correct. "Unfortunately, playing politics was more important than listening to reason and supporting good government policy".