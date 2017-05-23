Ethics meeting tonight - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Ethics meeting tonight

Posted: Updated:

The Legislature's Ethics and Standards Committee is meeting this evening. No clear idea yet if a complaint filed against Senator James Epaldon will be addressed.

The committee is barred by the Legislature's Standing Rules to confirm whether a complaint has been filed. As we reported, CNMI House of Representatives Edwin Propst confirmed with KUAM that he in fact filed a complaint against the Guam lawmaker.

Propst is concerned about Sen. Espaldon's connection to a Saipan company accused of fraud.  Espaldon said, "There is a process that's going to take place so at this point I have no comment." When asked if he had retained legal counsel, he said, "Again, at this point I have to say no comment because there is a process in place," and when noted how he's been defending himself with this allegation surfacing, he said, "Right, so I have faith in the process and I feel that I'll be vindicated but at this point I have no comment."

Tonight's ethics meeting is closed to the public.

