Ethics meeting tonight

The Legislature's Ethics and Standards Committee is meeting this evening. No clear idea yet if a complaint filed against Senator James Epaldon will be addressed.

The committee is barred by the Legislature's Standing Rules to confirm whether a complaint has been filed. As we reported, CNMI House of Representatives Edwin Propst confirmed with KUAM that he in fact filed a complaint against the Guam lawmaker.

Propst is concerned about Sen. Espaldon's connection to a Saipan company accused of fraud. Espaldon said, "There is a process that's going to take place so at this point I have no comment." When asked if he had retained legal counsel, he said, "Again, at this point I have to say no comment because there is a process in place," and when noted how he's been defending himself with this allegation surfacing, he said, "Right, so I have faith in the process and I feel that I'll be vindicated but at this point I have no comment."

Tonight's ethics meeting is closed to the public.