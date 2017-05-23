Ice found on man in parked car

He was busted with drugs while reporting to probation. Court documents state a probation officer observed a parked car with the engine still running. The officer located 30-year-old Francisco Roberto Aguigui who said he was just checking in. Turns out, he didn't check in and was called back into the office where he was asked to empty his pockets. On his person he had a plastic container with a glass pipe and white residue that tested positive for ice. In addition to a drug charge, he faces a special allegation for commission of a felony while on felony release for burglary.