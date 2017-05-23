Defense wants couple's evidence in drug case suppressed

Defense continued testimony in support of their motion to suppress evidence against husband and wife Raymond Martinez and Juanita Moser. On the stand on Tuesday, California-based private investigator Steven Strong stated California authorities couldn't have managed to track the couple's rental car on ground surveillance alone. In support of his argument, he created a video re-enactment of the route the couple took the morning they were pulled over by authorities and arrested on drug charges. As reported, defense wants to suppress evidence on grounds authorities unlawfully installed a Global Positioning System device on the defendants' car. Anticipated to testify later in support of defense's motion is Criminal Justice Consultant and expert witness Gregory Lee. Court documents state Lee has issue with the integrity of the investigation and the motives of law enforcement involved.