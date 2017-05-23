Bill 50 added to agenda - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Whether the casino at the Liberation Carnival will be forced to close its doors will be discussed during this legislative session. Senator Telena Nelson got the votes she needed to make sure Bill 50 was added to the agenda. The Mayors Council of Guam which is in charge of the annual liberation celebration does not support the legislation. During the public hearing on Bill 50, the MCOG testified that the casino is their main money maker. Proceeds go to paying for liberation activities and memorials and other events hosted in their respective municipalities. The Mayors are urging senators to remove their responsibility of managing the annual liberation celebration should bill 50 pass.

