Guam weightlifters ready for Hawaii competition

Guam will be represented in the sport of Powerlifting at the 2017 Hawaii Fit Expo. 671 Barbell was established to help train and develop lifters in an environment that was positive and encouraging. The event was limited to only 50 lifters and was completely full within 2 hours of accepting competitors. Most of the athletes will be from Hawaii, but will be graced with some of the United States Powerlifting Association's elite.

This will be an opportunity for Guam to be recognized and be the gateway for future local lifters to compete regionally as well as internationally. Powerlifting, just like any other sports is about making that mind/body connection, trusting your body, and perfecting the form and technique. Competitors will compete in the Squat, Bench and Deadlift for a RAW total weight.

Team Guam: Grace Tacuyan-Witt Submaster div. Anthony Salas Open, Kevin Dema-Ala and Christian Duenas in the Juniors, Josh Flores and Kayla Anderson also in the Open div.