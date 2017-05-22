Dededo riot leads to arrest of 22-year-old

One man is under arrest following a riot in Dededo Monday night. Vr Rickdk, 22, is charged with public drunkenness, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and obstructing government operations.

Guam police officers from the Dededo precinct had been called to a report of riot involving 20 men near Ysengsong and Nevermind roads around 8pm Monday, GPD spokesperson Captain Kim Santos said.

The group then scattered when officers showed up. Officers found one man badly beaten with serious injuries to his face. Santos says one witness told investigators he was hit with a blunt object, while another witness said he was struck by a car.

The man was taken to the Guam Regional Medical City for treatment. It's unclear at this time what sparked the fight. No other arrests have been made.

Rickdk has been booked and confined.