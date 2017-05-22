Construction workers prompt investigation at Liberation Carnival casino

Construction workers prompt investigation at Liberation Carnival - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Construction workers prompt investigation at Liberation Carnival

A random inspection at the Liberation Carnival casino site has forced the Guam Department of Labor's Alien Labor and Processing division to investigate the construction workers. Investigators found that two workers had "questionable" immigration status.

U.S. immigration officials confirmed with site inspectors that both workers had been authorized to be on Guam, but had been illegally working in the territory.

A notice of violation was issued to Xiang Wang Corporation Company due to the lack of proper work authorization, according to Alien Labor Administrator Greg Massey.

"The employer has 15 days to appeal should they disagree with the Department's findings," Massey stated in a press release. "This is the employer's first offense and the ALPCD investigators did not detect any situation which would warrant further referral to other federal or local law enforcement agencies."

The findings of the investigation will not impact the progress of the Casino, Massey said.

