GPS data may have been edited by government in drug case

Over the next couple weeks, motions hearings will be held in a case involving drugs, cash and luxury vehicles. In June 2016 Raymond Martinez and Juanita Moser were indicted by a federal grand jury on a slew of charges involving drugs and money laundering.

Today an expert's review of Global Positioning System logs related to the two defendants show the government may have edited or manipulated evidence. This according to Docomo Pacific Chief I.T. Architect Somchay Teddy Estrellado who testified most of today in support of the defense's motion to suppress evidence. Estrellado's suspicions were raised from seven gaps in the logs, which indicate missing information.

Estrellado is just one of many anticipated to take the stand this week as defense contends the government unlawfully installed a GPS tracker on the defendants' car. The government argues they didn't start tracking data until they were granted a search warrant.

Also expected to testify for the defense is Criminal Justice Consultant and Expert Witness Gregory Lee.

Court documents state that Lee has testified in federal and state courts as an expert on police procedures, police use of force, drug conspiracy investigations, informant management, and extrajudicial renditions, undercover operations, investigative techniques, firearms, the Hells Angels Outlaw Motorcycle Gang and drug smuggling.

Lee will be testifying that the conduct of this investigation was "seriously flawed, deviated from standard law enforcement practices" and that the police officers testimony in this case is unreliable and should be viewed with caution, "and that the investigative reports raise serious questions about the integrity of the investigation and the motives of the law enforcement personnel involved".