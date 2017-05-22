Pago Bay high-rise resort back up for GLUC's discussion

The back and forth over a proposed high rise resort in Pago Bay is back on the table. And the future of the project will depend on a Guam Land Use Commission meeting this week.

The decision was made over a year ago to approve the Pago Pay Ocean Resort. But, the Guam Land Use Commission Notice of Action for project has since expired earlier this month, raising renewed concerns from local advocacy group Save Southern Guam.

Vice chair Adrian Gogue said, "The NOA is clear, the approval has expired, so I'm curious to know what the next action is." Gogue said the GLUC initially approved the project amidst heavy public outcry.

"Despite the opposition of the mayors municipal planning council, that submitted resolutions opposing the project, despite the mayors council also passing a resolution supporting both municipalities, and despite nearly 1,000 people signing online petitions, not to mention the opposition at the public hearing that was held in January 2016," he added.

The concerns center on possible impacts to the community and environment. "The project proposes putting approximately 235 units spread between the two towers and the amount of people, plus the vehicular traffic, and the demands they're gonna put on our infrastructure are reasons for concern," he said.

The issue will go before the GLUC this Thursday after Guam Wanfang Construction - the company building the resort - filed for an extension on May 2. Representative Barbara Burkhardt said the extension is needed because of delays caused by lengthy reviews by the Department of Parks and Recreation, the ongoing lawsuit against the development, which remains in court, and a severe labor shortage happening island-wide.

She added the GLUC has yet to comment on the outstanding NOA item 8, which was submitted several months ago.

"The Guam Land Use Commission is holding its regular meeting this Thursday May 25 at 1:30PM at the Guam ITC building," Gogue said.

The future of this project is one of the items set to be discussed.