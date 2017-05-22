Pago Bay high-rise resort back up for GLUC's discussion - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Pago Bay high-rise resort back up for GLUC's discussion

Posted: Updated:

The back and forth over a proposed high rise resort in Pago Bay is back on the table. And the future of the project will depend on a Guam Land Use Commission meeting this week.

The decision was made over a year ago to approve the Pago Pay Ocean Resort. But, the Guam Land Use Commission Notice of Action for project has since expired earlier this month, raising renewed concerns from local advocacy group Save Southern Guam.

Vice chair Adrian Gogue said, "The NOA is clear, the approval has expired, so I'm curious to know what the next action is."  Gogue said the GLUC initially approved the project amidst heavy public outcry.

"Despite the opposition of the mayors municipal planning council, that submitted resolutions opposing the project, despite the mayors council also passing a resolution supporting both municipalities, and despite nearly 1,000 people signing online petitions, not to mention the opposition at the public hearing that was held in January 2016," he added.

The concerns center on possible impacts to the community and environment. "The project proposes putting approximately 235 units spread between the two towers and the amount of people, plus the vehicular traffic, and the demands they're gonna put on our infrastructure are reasons for concern," he said.

The issue will go before the GLUC this Thursday after Guam Wanfang Construction - the company building the resort - filed for an extension on May 2. Representative Barbara Burkhardt said the extension is needed because of delays caused by lengthy reviews by the Department of Parks and Recreation, the ongoing lawsuit against the development, which remains in court, and a severe labor shortage happening island-wide.

She added the GLUC has yet to comment on the outstanding NOA item 8, which was submitted several months ago.

"The Guam Land Use Commission is holding its regular meeting this Thursday May 25 at 1:30PM at the Guam ITC building," Gogue said.

The future of this project is one of the items set to be discussed.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Latest accuser wanted to be a priest himself

    Latest accuser wanted to be a priest himself

    The latest victim of clergy sex abuse had aspirations of becoming a priest, until he was sexually molested by one. 49-year-old Francis Charfauros now lives in Arizona. In his $5 million dollar lawsuit

    More >>

    The latest victim of clergy sex abuse had aspirations of becoming a priest, until he was sexually molested by one. 49-year-old Francis Charfauros now lives in Arizona. In his $5 million dollar lawsuit filed at the District Court of Guam on Monday, he details being sexually abused by Capuchin priest Father John "Jack" Niland in 1982. Father Jack was a priest under Father Anthony Apuron at

    More >>

  • GPS data may have been edited by government in drug case

    GPS data may have been edited by government in drug case

    Docomo Pacific Chief I.T. Architect Somchay Teddy Estrellado who testified most of today in support of the defense's motion to suppress evidence. Estrellado's suspicions were raised from seven gaps in the logs, which indicate missing information.

    More >>

    Docomo Pacific Chief I.T. Architect Somchay Teddy Estrellado who testified most of today in support of the defense's motion to suppress evidence. Estrellado's suspicions were raised from seven gaps in the logs, which indicate missing information.

    More >>

  • Okkodo seniors recognized for Prostart excellence

    Okkodo seniors recognized for Prostart excellence

    Okkodo High School seniors were honored by Senator Frank Aguon Jr. Monday afternoon in recognition of their 2nd place win at this year's national Prostart Invitational in Charleston, South Carolina.

    More >>

    Okkodo High School seniors were honored by Senator Frank Aguon Jr. Monday afternoon in recognition of their 2nd place win at this year's national Prostart Invitational in Charleston, South Carolina.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly