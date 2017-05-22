DOC officers find more contraband within prison: tobacco, cell p - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

DOC officers find more contraband within prison: tobacco, cell phone, white substance

DOC officers find more contraband within prison: tobacco, cell phone, white substance

Posted: Updated:

A shakedown at the Mangilao prison... This after Department of Corrections officers found contraband in the facility. It happened Friday morning at the prison's Post 5 - general population unit. DepCor spokesperson Jeff Limo says officers found a baggie of tobacco, a cell phone and white substance in the common area of Post 5. The white substance, however, was tested and Limo confirms was not any sort of narcotics. Investigators are now looking into how the contraband items ended up in the compound, and who could have smuggled it in.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Latest accuser wanted to be a priest himself

    Latest accuser wanted to be a priest himself

    The latest victim of clergy sex abuse had aspirations of becoming a priest, until he was sexually molested by one. 49-year-old Francis Charfauros now lives in Arizona. In his $5 million dollar lawsuit

    More >>

    The latest victim of clergy sex abuse had aspirations of becoming a priest, until he was sexually molested by one. 49-year-old Francis Charfauros now lives in Arizona. In his $5 million dollar lawsuit filed at the District Court of Guam on Monday, he details being sexually abused by Capuchin priest Father John "Jack" Niland in 1982. Father Jack was a priest under Father Anthony Apuron at

    More >>

  • GPS data may have been edited by government in drug case

    GPS data may have been edited by government in drug case

    Docomo Pacific Chief I.T. Architect Somchay Teddy Estrellado who testified most of today in support of the defense's motion to suppress evidence. Estrellado's suspicions were raised from seven gaps in the logs, which indicate missing information.

    More >>

    Docomo Pacific Chief I.T. Architect Somchay Teddy Estrellado who testified most of today in support of the defense's motion to suppress evidence. Estrellado's suspicions were raised from seven gaps in the logs, which indicate missing information.

    More >>

  • Okkodo seniors recognized for Prostart excellence

    Okkodo seniors recognized for Prostart excellence

    Okkodo High School seniors were honored by Senator Frank Aguon Jr. Monday afternoon in recognition of their 2nd place win at this year's national Prostart Invitational in Charleston, South Carolina.

    More >>

    Okkodo High School seniors were honored by Senator Frank Aguon Jr. Monday afternoon in recognition of their 2nd place win at this year's national Prostart Invitational in Charleston, South Carolina.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly