Judiciary names John Q. Lizama administrator of the courts - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Judiciary names John Q. Lizama administrator of the courts

Posted: Updated:

The Judicial Council of Guam has appointed John Q. Lizama as the administrator of the courts. Previously, he served as chief probation officer. His career in probation spans nearly three decades including stints as the Department of Youth Affairs and the Department of Corrections.

The Judicial Council has also appointed Shawn Gumataotao as director of policy planning and community relations. He comes to the judiciary from GET, a Guam-based consulting and construction materials company where he serves as managing partner.

Both appointments were effective May 22.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Latest accuser wanted to be a priest himself

    Latest accuser wanted to be a priest himself

    The latest victim of clergy sex abuse had aspirations of becoming a priest, until he was sexually molested by one. 49-year-old Francis Charfauros now lives in Arizona. In his $5 million dollar lawsuit

    More >>

    The latest victim of clergy sex abuse had aspirations of becoming a priest, until he was sexually molested by one. 49-year-old Francis Charfauros now lives in Arizona. In his $5 million dollar lawsuit filed at the District Court of Guam on Monday, he details being sexually abused by Capuchin priest Father John "Jack" Niland in 1982. Father Jack was a priest under Father Anthony Apuron at

    More >>

  • GPS data may have been edited by government in drug case

    GPS data may have been edited by government in drug case

    Docomo Pacific Chief I.T. Architect Somchay Teddy Estrellado who testified most of today in support of the defense's motion to suppress evidence. Estrellado's suspicions were raised from seven gaps in the logs, which indicate missing information.

    More >>

    Docomo Pacific Chief I.T. Architect Somchay Teddy Estrellado who testified most of today in support of the defense's motion to suppress evidence. Estrellado's suspicions were raised from seven gaps in the logs, which indicate missing information.

    More >>

  • Okkodo seniors recognized for Prostart excellence

    Okkodo seniors recognized for Prostart excellence

    Okkodo High School seniors were honored by Senator Frank Aguon Jr. Monday afternoon in recognition of their 2nd place win at this year's national Prostart Invitational in Charleston, South Carolina.

    More >>

    Okkodo High School seniors were honored by Senator Frank Aguon Jr. Monday afternoon in recognition of their 2nd place win at this year's national Prostart Invitational in Charleston, South Carolina.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly