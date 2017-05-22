Judiciary names John Q. Lizama administrator of the courts

The Judicial Council of Guam has appointed John Q. Lizama as the administrator of the courts. Previously, he served as chief probation officer. His career in probation spans nearly three decades including stints as the Department of Youth Affairs and the Department of Corrections.

The Judicial Council has also appointed Shawn Gumataotao as director of policy planning and community relations. He comes to the judiciary from GET, a Guam-based consulting and construction materials company where he serves as managing partner.

Both appointments were effective May 22.