Okkodo seniors recognized for Prostart excellence

Okkodo High School seniors were honored by Senator Frank Aguon Jr. Monday afternoon in recognition of their 2nd place win at this year's national Prostart Invitational in Charleston, South Carolina.

The national ProStart program gives Guam public high school students the chance to hone their culinary craft and compete internationally.

The four seniors also received $7,000 worth of scholarships from the competition that will go toward continuing their culinary studies.