UOG Adventure Sports Camp kicks off June 12th

Summer is just around the corner, and you can help your kids get the most out of vacation by looking into summer opportunities. One option is the University of Guam Adventure Sports Camp which runs from June 12th to August 11th. 

Coordinator Jason Aquino says, "It's for kids ages 5 through 15 and it's a chance for them to interact with other kids their age."

Coordinator Ealani Flores added, "We call it an adventure sports camp because the kids do go on adventures as well as play sports, so they have the ability to transition from an indoor campus sporting event to an outdoor event, like hiking, swimming session as well."

UOG also has a host of other summer programs ranging from arts to fisheries. For more information, you can call 735-2040 or 735-2600.

