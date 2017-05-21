Concerns grow for Guam solar energy industry

The local solar energy industry is concerned about a proposed change in the way rates are determined that they say could have a negative effect on business. Micronesia Renewable Energy has commissioned an independent study to possibly counter a recent report by GPA consultant Black & Veatch which concluded that regular power customers are subsidizing solar users by more than $2 million a year.

MRE disagrees with the consultant's recommendation to do away with the current net metering system. Business Development Manager Joe Rosario says the industry did not have any input on the study, and they want a second opinion. "The real reason why we want to do this report is to give balance to the Black & Veatch report and give that value that we feel solar needs. So you need to give solar that recognition and that value, and that's where we stand, and that's the reason why we have him. But it's a completely independent study, if it goes the other way, so be it. If it goes this way, good for us," he said.

Black & Veatch proposes replacing net metering with a buy and sell system. Net metering is when solar customers produce more energy than they need and sell it back to GPA. Under a buy and sell system, gpa buys all the energy of solar producers at a specific rate, but sells them energy from the grid at the same rate as regular customers. GPA contends that this way the solar producers absorb an equal share of the costs.

MRE has hired Ben Norris of Clean Power Energy. He says unlike the B&V report which had to do with rate design, his study on the "Value of Solar" is focused on the value of solar. He says relevant data is collected and plugged into their models to see where the answers lie. "The way that we define value is the avoided cost of the utility and the benefits that it brings to the community at large. So for example, by putting solar on the grid there's less fuel that needs to be burned at the plants. That would be an obvious example, and so this is a study that would compute what those benefits would be," he said.

"We're not here to argue one way or the other how that data should be used and how the results should be used. So we're kind of anticipating that we're going to get a high energy value, but as far as the capacity benefit it would improve with the addition of storage. And I think that probably falls in line with where the island is going in general in terms of its energy policy. More storage would be beneficial to help meet the peak loads."

Storage is the second part of his study. The capacity to store energy at an affordable cost may be the key to the viability and future success of the solar industry, as he added, "The issue with storage has always been one of cost. And when you try to pair an energy storage against a gas turbine for example, it loses out because it's too expensive. But unlike a gas turbine, it's not able to take solar energy and store it and dispatch to a different time. So that's why we're interested. So that's a general trend of the industry right now. Even though storage on a per kilowatt basis may be more expensive than gas turbines, or even diesel units, it's one of the elements that are necessary for a path to a fully renewable grid."

Coincidentally, GPA just signed off on a $35 million contract to build 40-megawatts of utility scale energy storage systems.

"GPA says the investment will help alleviate system frequency issues, outages and support renewable integration." .

GPA has also established a working group to deal with the industry on the net metering issue. MRE says it understands GPA's need to protect its revenues, but it should not be at the expense of not having solar as part its future portfolio. Vice President Jeff Voacolo hopes the results of the independent study will support continuing the net metering system, because the proposed alternative would not be good for the industry.

"This is a totally transparent study, and we're really happy that GPA is willing to work with clean power research, and work with us as an industry on helping provide that report, but saying hey, these are the numbers, they're real, its data collected from the utility, data collected from the industry, and this is what the solar industry is worth. So we're hoping that that value supports keeping the NEM in place, and getting paid the retail rate," he said.

The report is expected to be completed within the next 90 days.