No threat to Guam after North Korea's latest missile test - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

No threat to Guam after North Korea's latest missile test

Posted: Updated:

It's the second missile test within one week. North Korea again launched a missile over the weekend.

It reportedly happened around 6 o'clock last night local time. The missile hit the water about 217 miles from the east coast of North Korea at an altitude of 620 miles.

Reports out North Korea state the launch was supervised by the country's leader, Kim Jong Un, who the launch perfect and expressed great satisfaction.

The White House reports the medium range ballistic missile has a much shorter range than those that had been launched recently.

Japan's prime minister condemned the launch.

Guam Homeland security responded saying there is no immediate threat to our region.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Latest accuser wanted to be a priest himself

    Latest accuser wanted to be a priest himself

    The latest victim of clergy sex abuse had aspirations of becoming a priest, until he was sexually molested by one. 49-year-old Francis Charfauros now lives in Arizona. In his $5 million dollar lawsuit

    More >>

    The latest victim of clergy sex abuse had aspirations of becoming a priest, until he was sexually molested by one. 49-year-old Francis Charfauros now lives in Arizona. In his $5 million dollar lawsuit filed at the District Court of Guam on Monday, he details being sexually abused by Capuchin priest Father John "Jack" Niland in 1982. Father Jack was a priest under Father Anthony Apuron at

    More >>

  • GPS data may have been edited by government in drug case

    GPS data may have been edited by government in drug case

    Docomo Pacific Chief I.T. Architect Somchay Teddy Estrellado who testified most of today in support of the defense's motion to suppress evidence. Estrellado's suspicions were raised from seven gaps in the logs, which indicate missing information.

    More >>

    Docomo Pacific Chief I.T. Architect Somchay Teddy Estrellado who testified most of today in support of the defense's motion to suppress evidence. Estrellado's suspicions were raised from seven gaps in the logs, which indicate missing information.

    More >>

  • Okkodo seniors recognized for Prostart excellence

    Okkodo seniors recognized for Prostart excellence

    Okkodo High School seniors were honored by Senator Frank Aguon Jr. Monday afternoon in recognition of their 2nd place win at this year's national Prostart Invitational in Charleston, South Carolina.

    More >>

    Okkodo High School seniors were honored by Senator Frank Aguon Jr. Monday afternoon in recognition of their 2nd place win at this year's national Prostart Invitational in Charleston, South Carolina.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly