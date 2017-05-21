No threat to Guam after North Korea's latest missile test

It's the second missile test within one week. North Korea again launched a missile over the weekend.

It reportedly happened around 6 o'clock last night local time. The missile hit the water about 217 miles from the east coast of North Korea at an altitude of 620 miles.

Reports out North Korea state the launch was supervised by the country's leader, Kim Jong Un, who the launch perfect and expressed great satisfaction.

The White House reports the medium range ballistic missile has a much shorter range than those that had been launched recently.

Japan's prime minister condemned the launch.

Guam Homeland security responded saying there is no immediate threat to our region.