Harmon business was burning pallettes prior to fire

There are new developments to that fire that apparently got out of control in Harmon a couple of weeks ago. Now, hundreds of dollars in fines and an order to stop all operations has been given.

Guam Fire putting two companies in Harmon industrial park on notice following this month's large fire that sent plumes of smoke over Tumon and Tamuning. GFD confirms the fire started in the Tsang Brother's property before the flames spread into FSM recycling's scrap yard.

Tsang Brothers was ordered to pay $800 and was issued a notice of hazard for illegal burning and other violations. Investigators say Tsang brother's had been burning pallets and cardboard before the fire spread into a brush area, then towards the recycling center.

Additionally, FSM recycling was issued a stop order due to multiple fire code violations such as accessibility, excessive piles, fire breaks and more. It took fire fighters more than a day to put the flames out. The fire has been ruled accidental in nature.

Guam EPA's investigation is ongoing.