$1 million in tax refunds to be mailed today, tomorrow

News we get asked about non-stop by many of you... The governor's office confirms $1 million in tax refunds will be mailed out today and tomorrow.

This is for those that filed their tax returns error free by February 6th. So far, more than $61 million in tax refunds have been mailed out.

