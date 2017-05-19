"Click it or Ticket" campaign encourages all to wear seat belts

It's about saving lives....the "Click it or Ticket" mobilization campaign kicked off on Monday and aims to encourage residents to use their seat belts, not only to avoid fines but to reduce the likelihood of being involved in a fatal crash.

Police Chief JI Cruz said, "The numbers are very alarming, and they are because not enough people are using their seat belts, they're not using restraints and these kinds of programs, these kinds of initiatives all work to keep those numbers low, to keep our islands safe."

According to Cruz, over half of the national motor vehicle crash fatalities include individuals who were unrestrained. Ongoing efforts to increase seat belt use have seen results, with Guam's current seat belt usage rate of over 90%.