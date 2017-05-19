Legislative Committee on Ethics holds first meeting

The Legislature's Ethics Committee met for the first time today and still won't confirm or deny it has received a complaint against republican Senator James Espaldon. The complaint was filed by CNMI House of Representative Edwin Propst who is concerned about Senator Espaldon's role with a Saipan based company accused of fraud.

Committee chair Senator Fernando Esteves said, "Those formal hearings are confidential as is the preliminary investigation, as is the screening. Whatever information comes out of those it will be up to the committee by affirmation of majority votes what information will be allowed to be out."

Instead during their meeting, the committee adopted their policies and procedures on how to handle complaints. For example if an ethics complaint moves forward, the Committee's recommendation will go up for a vote before the entire legislative body. Ten votes would be needed for action to be taken.

Additionally, during this process the accused would be able to respond to the complaint before the body.

Meanwhile the Ethics Committee is recommending for the issuance of a Request for Interest for an attorney.