Legislative Committee on Ethics holds first meeting

The Legislature's Ethics Committee met for the first time today and still won't confirm or deny it has received a complaint against republican Senator James Espaldon.  The complaint was filed by CNMI House of Representative Edwin Propst who is concerned about Senator Espaldon's role with a Saipan based company accused of fraud.

Committee chair Senator Fernando Esteves said, "Those formal hearings are confidential as is the preliminary investigation, as is the screening. Whatever information comes out of those it will be up to the committee by affirmation of majority votes what information will be allowed to be out."

Instead during their meeting, the committee adopted their policies and procedures on how to handle complaints. For example if an ethics complaint moves forward, the Committee's recommendation will go up for a vote before the entire legislative body. Ten votes would be needed for action to be taken.

Additionally, during this process the accused would be able to respond to the complaint before the body.

Meanwhile the Ethics Committee is recommending for the issuance of a Request for Interest for an attorney.

    News we get asked about non-stop by many of you... The governor's office confirms $1 million in tax refunds will be mailed out today and tomorrow. This is for those that filed their tax returns error free by February 6th. So far, more than $61 million in tax refunds have been mailed out. More >>
    It's about saving lives....the "Click it or Ticket" mobilization campaign kicked off on Monday and aims to encourage residents to use their seat belts, not only to avoid fines but to reduce the likelihood of being involved in a fatal crash. Police Chief JI Cruz said, "The numbers are very alarming, and they are because not enough people are using their seat belts, they're not using restraints and these kinds of programs, these kinds of initiatives all work to keep thos...More >>
