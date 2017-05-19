Convicted rapist/former cop challenges loss of rights - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Convicted rapist/former cop challenges loss of rights

Posted:

Ex-cop and convicted rapist Paul Santos doesn't want to lose some of his rights. That includes his right to own firearms and a firearms identification card. He also doesn't want to register as a sex offender. According to government filings, defense has challenged these provisions in the proposed judgment.

Earlier this year Santos was sentenced to 21 years behind bars for using his authority as a police officer to rape a woman. Although he was sentenced, he's been spared incarceration pending his appeal.

The government has requested a hearing be held on the matter.

A date has yet to be scheduled.

