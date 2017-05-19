Agana Heights annual Coconut Fair kicks off tonight

News we get asked about non-stop by many of you... The governor's office confirms $1 million in tax refunds will be mailed out today and tomorrow. This is for those that filed their tax returns error free by February 6th. So far, more than $61 million in tax refunds have been mailed out.

News we get asked about non-stop by many of you... The governor's office confirms $1 million in tax refunds will be mailed out today and tomorrow. This is for those that filed their tax returns error free by February 6th. So far, more than $61 million in tax refunds have been mailed out.

"Click it or Ticket" campaign encourages all to wear seat belts

It's about saving lives....the "Click it or Ticket" mobilization campaign kicked off on Monday and aims to encourage residents to use their seat belts, not only to avoid fines but to reduce the likelihood of being involved in a fatal crash. Police Chief JI Cruz said, "The numbers are very alarming, and they are because not enough people are using their seat belts, they're not using restraints and these kinds of programs, these kinds of initiatives all work to keep thos... More >>