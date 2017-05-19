Over 400 receiving degrees in largest UOG graduating class ever

The University of Guam will soon celebrate its largest graduating class ever. UOG president Dr. Robert Underwood said proudly, "We're very excited. We anticipate 336 will be getting their diplomas, with about 66 graduate degrees."

The historic event will include a commencement speech by Hawaii Attorney General Douglas Chin, who recently made national headlines for challenging and halting President Donald Trump's travel ban.

"No matter how they feel about the specific travel ban, it's a great opportunity for people who witness someone who decided to take a chance who took an opportunity to do something he firmly believed in, and that kind of spirit should be alive in every one of us," Underwood added.

The ceremony begins at UOG on Sunday at 2pm.