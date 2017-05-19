Man faces multiple charges for pretending he was someone else online

It may be a television show on MTV, but its real world catfish drama here on Guam. 28-year-old Chaz Muna is behind bars accused of pretending he was someone else online when he met a woman. The two began communicating online in February.

Police Spokesperson Kim Santos says the victim thought she was meeting a man named “Kyle Cruz”. The two had sex, which Muna allegedly recorded on video. Muna also took photos of the two of them. Muna is then accused of threatening to expose the pictures on social media if she didn’t have sex with him again and pay him $500.

A search warrant was executed at Muna’s home during which police found corroborating evidence and meth. The Yigo man faces multiple charges of Criminal Sexual Conduct as well as charges for Stalking, Theft of Property, Family Violence, and Possession of a Scheduled II Controlled Substance.