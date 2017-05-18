Vincent Cruz sentenced, held on $1 million cash bail

He's already facing serious charges for last month's hostage situation and shootout with police.

Vincent Cruz was sentenced in District Court on Wednesday for violating his supervised release conditions. Cruz is currently being held on a $1 million cash bail and is charged with attempted murder and home invasion among others. Last month, he held a Dededo family hostage for several hours before his arrest.

Guam Police Department Chief of Police JI Cruz says his officers could wrap up their investigation in a couple of weeks. "It appears that there may be more incidences that Mr. Cruz may have been involved in, and because there is the potential for that, my criminal investigators are still taking a look at that."

Cruz is now being held on a federal detainer, as well, following the sentencing.