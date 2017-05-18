Are taxpayers getting the raw end of a quarter-billion dollar deal?

A sweetheart deal turned sour - that's what Speaker BJ Cruz calls a deal forged between Governor Eddie Calvo and CoreTech International back in 2014. The deal costs taxpayers over $10 million annually and could cost $250 million over the life of the contract.

And even with the hefty price tag, Cruz said GovGuam isn't getting what it paid for. "We're not in the new palatial offices, we lost one building that was demolished to build the palatial offices, two of the warehouses haven't been built, but we still paid $10 million," he said.

The annual payment was made to CoreTech back in January for buildings that five months later still aren't available. Superintendent Jon Fernandez said the delay for the warehouses was in part because of an amendment proposed by DOE. However Cruz is asking Governor Calvo to renegotiate, saying taxpayers could save an estimated $1.7 million.

"I would like to just cancel the entire contract," he stated. "I mean, it's unconscionable the amount of money we're paying for buildings as old as I am."

But because the AG's Office has advised that cancelling the contract is out of the question, he hopes the deal can at least be renegotiated. Some examples include negotiating for lower annual payments, payment credits, or even additional work by CoreTech - including temporary repairs at Simon Sanchez High School.

Currently a $100 million RFP to fix public schools starting with the home of the Sharks has been delayed because of multiple protests and appeals filed by CoreTech. "I'm appealing to his business sense to please do something about this lease that's costing us too much money, we're being taken advantage of, and we need help elsewhere," he said. "Let's work together and do that."

KUAM News reached out to Governor Calvo and CoreTech International but did not receive any comment as of news time.