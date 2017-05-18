Previously-abandoned towers Oka now ready for tenants

It's been years in the making. The once-abandoned towers at Oka in Tamuning are finally ready for renters to move in. A luxury high rise along the cliff, as Juno Eun, President and CEO of Core Tech Development, said, "This meant a lot because we did not start this project."

Eun gave a tour of the now completed Summer Towers - tower four - to island realtors today. It's the first of four towers ready for anyone interested in calling this home.

With all units expected to be completed by the end of 2018, realtors KUAM News spoke with today agree this not only a good facility for renters but for the military community, as well. However, Eun admits the effort to get to make this a reality hasn't been easy.

It was several years ago, the island community saw the high rises going up for what was supposed to be the Emerald Oceanview Park. But that plan failed following legal battles, and activity here left in limbo.

"It was horrible and a nightmare. We don't want to waste this project, we don't want this to be an obstruction for Tumon and Guam and for tourists, so we took over," he said.

Eun adds his company was also affected by the H-2 worker woes the island is currently facing. But, he's confident the entire project will be done by the end of next year. "It is a little different from other condominium apartments because it's kind of upscale," he explained.

The now finished tower four includes 51 luxury rental condos.

It's a gated property with 24-hour security and among the amenities -underground parking, a pool, a gym and basketball and tennis courts. "We can share the completion of this project from the eyesore to now this beautiful project," he said.

It's a project Eun says that offers luxury living with a view.