Sen. Telena Nelson calls for action on Bill 50

The author of Bill 50, which would stop the Liberation Casino operations, isn't folding just yet.

The measure was not included in this month's session agenda. Today, Senator Telena Nelson has requested Tax and Finance Committee chair, Senator Joe San Agustin, to submit the bill's committee report so it would be eligible for discussion during next week's session.

Nelson says she met with the Mayor's council last month. They requested she amends the measure so that, if passed, the ban on the casino would begin next year. However, she says that request was not brought up during the bill's public hearing. Nelson says, "This bill is not against the mayors or one that is malicious. It is to protect our community from the ills of what casino gambling may cause that will negatively affect our families."

On Wednesday, San Agustin told KUAM the bill could not make May session because he's still awaiting documents from the mayors. Anti-gambling groups have also called for oversight and for lawmakers to act on Bill 50.