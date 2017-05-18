Ordot men admit to doing meth before Marshals came to their door

They weren't shy about what they were up to. 26-year-old Vincent Alex Tenorio and 41-year-old John Vincent Naputi were arrested after admitting they had been using methamphetamine right before the U.S. Marshals Task Force came knocking at their door.

According to court documents, law enforcement officials were effectuating an arrest warrant on the Ordot home. What they found however, were improvised glass pipes and cash.

Both men are noted to have outstanding warrants of arrest from prior separate cases.