Man jailed for hitting transit bus - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Man jailed for hitting transit bus

Posted: Updated:

The driver responsible in a crash involving a transit bus is behind bars. 27-year-old Paulus Manaki allegedly ran a red light and collided into the bus, which was noted to have seven occupants, all of whom are diagnosed with dementia.

The car collision occurred along East Hagatna on Tuesday night. When interviewed by police, Manaki had no license or registration and appeared to be drunk with a case of beer visible in his car.

Mananki had three occupants, the youngest of whom was sent to the hospital due to complaints of pain.

No other injuries were reported.

