Changes possible for Medical Referral Office

Changes could be in store for the Medical Referral Office. Bill 30 is aimed at streamlining operations and enhancing cost savings. Since it was established, the medical referral office has been providing services to residents flying off island for medical treatment in the Philippines, California and Hawaii.

Co-author Senator Dennis Rodriguez says however some of those same services are now provided by the hospitals where locals are receiving their off island treatment and services.

"We thought that it's appropriate to now to reform how this program has been operating and the money that we're using to fund this operation could be better spend perhaps on a voucher or developing a voucher program where we can provide our people this direct assistance to be able to use to get transportation because we know the public transportation system in the states of Philippines is very efficient or have them use it to help them pay for lodging," he said.

The legislation would also establish a 15% cap for administrative services for the office. Guam Cancer Care Executive Director Terry Cuabo testified in support of the legislation.

He said the changes are similar to a financial assistance program Guam Cancer Care offers patients.