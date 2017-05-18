Monte Mesa appointed by Calvo to serve on GEDA

Hoping to continue lending his knowledge and experience to grow the island's economy and talent, GPO and Tumon Sands General Manager Monte Mesa appeared before Senators today. Governor Eddie Calvo appointed Mesa to serve a four-year term on the Guam Economic Development Authority.

"I'm here today to offer my services to continue to through my role in encouraging development projects with GEDA, within the confines what the authority is authorized to do make available resources both federal and government resources that would help local entrepreneurs to have access and encourage entrepreneurial spirit and have our local people be their own bosses instead of working for others," Mesa stated.

Mesa also expressed his interest in promoting the cruise ship industry in Guam. Mesa serves on the Guam Visitors Bureau Board and is involved with several local civic organizations such as the Rotary Club of Guam as well as the Guam Chamber of Commerce.