7th annual Simon Sanchez High School Heath Fair draws hundreds

Several hundred students participated in the 7th annual Simon Sanchez High School Heath Fair Thursday morning. Teacher and event coordinator Sam Bejarana said students presented on a variety of health-related topics, and also had the chance to earn service learning hours. In addition, community partners including the University of Guam, Guam Community College, Guam Diabetes Association, and Department of Public Health and Social Services conducted outreach services related to both health and college recruitment.

