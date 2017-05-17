Harvest's Clayton Mitchell leads his team to perfect season

Clayton Mitchell knows even if you have talent, you still gotta have faith. The Harvest Christian Academy junior is a dominating force at the net for the IIAAG boys volleyball Champion Eagles - and while one of the commandments is "Thou Shall Not Kill" - Mitchell did just that many times on the front line for the undefeated Eagles.

Mitchell can turn a game around instantly. He's a powerful hitter who gets vertical, altering teams' strategies when attacking on offense, and on defense he's one of the league's best blockers - you can call him "The Bartender" - because he's handing out six packs. At the end of the day though, Mitchell says it wasn't easy being perfect this season.

"It was really hard academically and physically too because you have to stay focused on your academics but at the same time perform at a high level and do sports, but I'm always thankful God has given me the strength to balance both," Mitchell said.

With a GPA in the high 3's, Mitchell knows the struggle is real when it comes to excelling at both sports and studies, and he offers this advice to fellow student-athletes.

"Do all your assignments in advance if you can, especially if it comes to playoffs and other big games, it gets really hard and frustrating to prepare mentally for your games. You have to make sure you perform well," Mitchell said.

You might know Clayton from the pitch though, where he came up as a product of the Guam Football Association's Academy Program. He's been a member of the GFA's U16 squad since he was 12, representing Guam in China and Vietnam. He's won back-to-back u16 titles with the Strykers, even winning a Golden Boot last season. In the IIAAG, he was an All-Island striker and netted 30 goals in the season.

"Even though I was given this talent, I still have to work hard to achieve the level and to get past the level I'm at now," Mitchell said.

Mitchell hits the pitch and the links, he's an avid golfer who also played football. Now he's one of the Eagles' top front men, rotating in as a rally starter and stopper. Mitchell has been on Harvest's volleyball team since he was a freshman, and he's definitely a player to watch next year when the Eagles defend their title.

"It feels good knowing that all our hard work payed off. Props to Coach Kev for letting us continue our sacrifices and it feels good to win," Mitchell said.

Mitchell will do whatever it takes to keep that winning feeling going for the Eagles next season. When you see him step on the volleyball court, make room for Calyton Mitchell, because he is definitely a Gamechanger.