New board named for Guam Contractors Association

The Guam Contractors Association installed its new Board of Directors Wednesday. The officers are: Chairwoman Chit Bathan of Core Tech, Vice Chair John Robertson of AmOrient contracting, Secretary Treasurer Mark Mamczarcz of Black Construcation, and Past Chairman William Beery of Tutujan Hill Group. GCA Trades Academy Director Bert Johnston also gave an update on the 120 enrollees at the training center.

The academy helps develop much-needed skilled labor, but there's a limit to what they can provide. Bert Johnston said, "We'll never be able to meet their full needs, in fact we shouldn't. They're talking about the military buildup and the need for 10,000 possible skilled workers. But after it's over they may only need 6,000. So if you train up to 10,000 workers, what are you going to do with the 4,000 employees?"

Johnston says foreign workers can fill the labor gap, but for more than a year now the U-S Customs and Immigration Service has rejected almost all H2B labor applications. In response, Local Government and industry leaders have filed suit against the USCIS seeking a return to the previous nearly 100-percent approval rate.

The case is pending.