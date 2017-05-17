GMH makes budget request

Guam Memorial Hospital management appears before lawmakers today for their budget oversight hearing. "The GMH budget request includes a total local subsidy of $31.04 million for operations and $5.3 million for capital improvement this is a difference of $15.3 million between GMH's request from the governor's 2018 budget allocation for GMH," said Speaker BJ Cruz.

Committee Chair on Appropriations, Speaker Cruz listed off GMH's history of dependence on general fund subsidies and wanted to know what management's efforts are to make the hospital more sustainable going forward. GMH Chief Financial Officer Benita Manglona said, "We have improved our collections and our billing significantly we don't dispute the fact that we have had challenges."

Manglona added the hospital has made significant improvements including adding new fees and charges. Up next is Public Health on Thursday.