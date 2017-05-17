GMH makes budget request - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

GMH makes budget request

Posted: Updated:

Guam Memorial Hospital management appears before lawmakers today for their budget oversight hearing. "The GMH budget request includes a total local subsidy of $31.04 million for operations and $5.3 million for capital improvement this is a difference of $15.3 million between GMH's request from the governor's 2018 budget allocation for GMH," said Speaker BJ Cruz.

Committee Chair on Appropriations, Speaker Cruz listed off GMH's history of dependence on general fund subsidies and wanted to know what management's efforts are to make the hospital more sustainable going forward. GMH Chief Financial Officer Benita Manglona said, "We have improved our collections and our billing significantly we don't dispute the fact that we have had challenges."

Manglona added the hospital has made significant improvements including adding new fees and charges.  Up next is Public Health on Thursday.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Good Samaritan recovers stolen purse in Tumon

    Good Samaritan recovers stolen purse in Tumon

    Good Samaritan recovers stolen purse in Tumon

    A witness to a Tumon purse snatching saves the day. Court documents identify the Good Samaritan as Ryan Camacho. Camacho was in the Tumon area early Tuesday morning when he saw a man run off with a woman's purse. He ran after the suspect and apprehended him until police arrived. The stolen items were valued at $800. 30-year-old Marvin Somol was arrested and charged with third-degree robbery and theft, both as felonies. He remains behind bars on $5,000 cash bail.

    More >>

    A witness to a Tumon purse snatching saves the day. Court documents identify the Good Samaritan as Ryan Camacho. Camacho was in the Tumon area early Tuesday morning when he saw a man run off with a woman's purse. He ran after the suspect and apprehended him until police arrived. The stolen items were valued at $800. 30-year-old Marvin Somol was arrested and charged with third-degree robbery and theft, both as felonies. He remains behind bars on $5,000 cash bail.

    More >>

  • New board named for Guam Contractors Association

    New board named for Guam Contractors Association

    The academy helps develop much-needed skilled labor, but there's a limit to what they can provide.

    More >>

    The academy helps develop much-needed skilled labor, but there's a limit to what they can provide.

    More >>

  • GMH makes budget request

    GMH makes budget request

    Guam Memorial Hospital management appears before lawmakers today for their budget oversight hearing.

    More >>

    Guam Memorial Hospital management appears before lawmakers today for their budget oversight hearing.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly