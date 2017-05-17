WWII survivor, 88, give honorary high school diploma from GW

During a ceremony at George Washington High School, 88-year old Catalina Tarusan received her honorary high school diploma before friends and family. Tarusan recalled the hardships she faced during World War II, including having to hide in the jungle to escape from Japanese soldiers.

After the war, she had to work and help her family members, and was unable to complete her education as a result. She will be leading the GW class of 2017 during the commencement ceremony this June. The honorary high school diploma program was created back in 2005.