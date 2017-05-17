Man accused of stealing firearms from Chalan Pago home under arrest

A man accused of burglarizing and stealing firearms from a home in Chalan Pago this week is under arrest.

Derek Santos, 44, is charged with burglary, theft of property, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of a firearm without a valid firearms ID. Police say the burglary was reported on May 15 at a home in Chalan Pago.

The Mandaña Drug Task Force and CIS agents immediately followed up on leads and executed a search warrant. Investigators recovered 2 stolen firearms that were taken from the victim's residence.

Santos will make his first court appearance on Thursday.