Good Samaritan recovers stolen purse in Tumon

A witness to a Tumon purse snatching saves the day. Court documents identify the Good Samaritan as Ryan Camacho. Camacho was in the Tumon area early Tuesday morning when he saw a man run off with a woman's purse. He ran after the suspect and apprehended him until police arrived. The stolen items were valued at $800.

30-year-old Marvin Somol was arrested and charged with third-degree robbery and theft, both as felonies. He remains behind bars on $5,000 cash bail.

