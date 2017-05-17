Still hope for Simon Sanchez High School repairs

There’s some hope for Simon Sanchez High School, but that all depends now on what the island's elected leaders decide to do next. The Guam Education Board last night unanimously approved a resolution to urge the legislature to identify a little over $1 million to fund maintenance repairs for the Yigo campus.

GEB member Peter Ada says, “I've already spoken to a few members of the legislature to help push this through because when school ends, I don't know what day, if it's a Friday, when that day closes, I really would like to see that construction is already beginning come Saturday morning. We only hope and pray that we don't delay, because we don't want any excuses that we have to delay the opening of school come August.”

The resolution would also direct almost $500,000 to fund a portion of the repairs and urge the government to expedite the procurement process so the school can avoid double session next school year. Although public law enacted several years ago authorized $100 million in repairs to public schools starting with Simon Sanchez High, it's been held up by protests and appeals filed by losing offeror Core Tech International.