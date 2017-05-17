GPD officers receive Medal of Valor for involvement in two recent shootings

A big congratulation to the Guam police officers awarded during police week.

During a ceremony at Government House today, 38 officers received the Medal of Valor for their involvement in last month's shooting and five-hour standoff in Dededo that ended with the arrest of Vincent Cruz. 54 officers also received the Medal of Valor for their part in the April high-speed chase and shootout that left the suspect, Steven Seagraves, dead.

Police officer II Kurt Sanchez, additionally, got the Purple Heart award after he was injured during the chase. Sanchez was treated after a stray bullet shattered the glass of his patrol car and the glass went into his eye.