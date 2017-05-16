Sen. Esteves prohibited from providing info about ethics complaints

Here at home, the Legislature's Ethics Committee Chairperson Senator Fernando Esteves says their Standing Rules prohibits him from providing any information about any ethics complaints. Despite the news report from KSPN2, the lawmaker wouldn't confirm or deny one was actually filed against Espaldon.

“My responsibility as the chairman is to ensure that we are following all the procedures to the T. and that's to ensure due process is applied to whether it's my colleague or not. With regards to that I would like to ensure the process is clear,” Esteves stated.

The committee also includes Senators Regine Biscoe Lee, Tom Ada, Wil Castro, Telena Nelson and Vice Speaker Therese Terlaje. The meeting is set for Friday at 1 pm at the Guam Congress building. Esteves says the panel is also scheduled to meet again next week Tuesday in a closed-door meeting to discuss any possible complaints.