Federal court denies motion to disqualify Lujan as Smith's legal counsel

After a two-hour hearing on Wednesday, the federal court denies the government's motion to disqualify attorney David Lujan as legal counsel for defendant Mark Smith. The government argued Lujan and Smith share a "strikingly similar" experience with GHURA.

As reported both lawyers served as legal counsel for the housing agency at different points in time and both also had rental properties under the Section 8 program. Lujan, however, submitted a waiver to HUD (Housing and Urban Development) officials notifying them of potential conflicts, an action Smith failed to do. Whether Lujan ever noticed Smith to submit a waiver of potential conflicts won't be revealed as attorney-client privilege prevents Lujan from disclosing this information. Although the trial is set for next month, parties anticipate delays due to 90,000 pages of discovery involved in the case.