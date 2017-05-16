Catalina Tarusan awarded honorary high school diploma - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Catalina Tarusan awarded honorary high school diploma

Catalina Tarusan awarded honorary high school diploma

Posted: Updated:

Congratulations to Catalina Tarusan for receiving her honorary high school diploma at George Washington High School Wednesday morning. The honorary high school diploma program started in 2005 and honors those who were unable to complete their high school education due to hardships faced during and after WWII.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Student leads snorkeling volunteers on reef restoration

    Student leads snorkeling volunteers on reef restoration

    Student leads snorkeling volunteers on reef restoration

    Nursery corals grow on PVC pipes or hanging on strings. Buoys keep the frames afloat. PC: Nicole BurnsNursery corals grow on PVC pipes or hanging on strings. Buoys keep the frames afloat. PC: Nicole Burns
    University of Guam Master of Science in Biology student and UOG Sea Grant Fellow Nicole Burns piloted a volunteer effort to "plant" corals in a patch where many had died. Sea Grant Fellows, who are UOG graduate students receiving funds to support their research, must implement outreach activities as part of their proposed work plans. Historically, Fellows have conducted public talks as outreach—and this was the first to require mask, snorkel, fins, and duck dives. Bu...More >>
    University of Guam Master of Science in Biology student and UOG Sea Grant Fellow Nicole Burns piloted a volunteer effort to "plant" corals in a patch where many had died. Sea Grant Fellows, who are UOG graduate students receiving funds to support their research, must implement outreach activities as part of their proposed work plans. Historically, Fellows have conducted public talks as outreach—and this was the first to require mask, snorkel, fins, and duck dives. Bu...More >>

  • Federal court denies motion to disqualify Lujan as Smith's legal counsel

    Federal court denies motion to disqualify Lujan as Smith's legal counsel

    Federal court denies motion to disqualify Lujan as Smith's legal counsel

    After a two-hour hearing on Wednesday, the federal court denies the government's motion to disqualify attorney David Lujan as legal counsel for defendant Mark Smith. The government argued Lujan and Smith share a "strikingly similar" experience with GHURA. As reported both lawyers served as legal counsel for the housing agency at different points in time and both also had rental properties under the Section 8 program. Lujan, however, submitted a waiver to HUD (Housing and Ur...More >>
    After a two-hour hearing on Wednesday, the federal court denies the government's motion to disqualify attorney David Lujan as legal counsel for defendant Mark Smith. The government argued Lujan and Smith share a "strikingly similar" experience with GHURA. As reported both lawyers served as legal counsel for the housing agency at different points in time and both also had rental properties under the Section 8 program. Lujan, however, submitted a waiver to HUD (Housing and Ur...More >>

  • Catalina Tarusan awarded honorary high school diploma

    Catalina Tarusan awarded honorary high school diploma

    Catalina Tarusan awarded honorary high school diploma

    Congratulations to Catalina Tarusan for receiving her honorary high school diploma at George Washington High School Wednesday morning. The honorary high school diploma program started in 2005 and honors those who were unable to complete their high school education due to hardships faced during and after WWII. More >>
    Congratulations to Catalina Tarusan for receiving her honorary high school diploma at George Washington High School Wednesday morning. The honorary high school diploma program started in 2005 and honors those who were unable to complete their high school education due to hardships faced during and after WWII. More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly