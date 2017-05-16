GEB seeking more than a million in maintenance funding

A motion to consolidate ex-cop Mark Charfauros' appeals before the Civil Service Commission has been denied. The motions hearing was held Tuesday night. The government opposed the motion filed by Charfauros' attorney Randy Cunliffe to combine his demotion and termination appeals.Last Christmas Eve, a police officer responding to an incident in Agat captured Charfauros with his personal bod

The Guam Education Board unanimously approved a resolution to urge the 34th Guam Legislature to identify $1,012,000 to fund maintenance repairs at Simon Sanchez High School, pass Bill 87-34 which would direct $430,000 to fund a portion of the repairs, and urge the government to expedite the procurement process so SSHS can avoid double session this August.

Last Christmas Eve a police officer responding to an incident in Agat recorded body cam footage of Charfauros yelling at him and his fellow officers.

The defense for University of Guam’s Dr. Michael Ehlert has filed more documents in support of their motion to dismiss the indictments against the professor. The defense argues that prosecutors failed to present exculpatory evidence to grand jurors who ultimately indicted Ehlert on criminal sexual conduct charges. Although the Attorney General's office argues they weren't privy to such evidence, defense filed letters between UOG President Dr. Robert Underwood and Attorney Gene...

Budget hearings got underway today... up first was the Bureau of Budget Management and Research. Speaker BJ Cruz, who chairs the Committee on Appropriations, wants to hear justification, reasoning, and rationale behind the numbers. "The governor's FY18 general fund projection is $722.4 million, which is an increase of $41.2 million dollars, or a 6.05% increase above adopted levels at $681.2 million," Cruz stated. Acting BBMR Director Lester Carlson added, "The bu...

Former DOC officer changes plea: 'not guilty by reason of mental illness'

He's met with a clinical psychiatrist, but the findings have yet to be revealed. Although Department of Corrections officer Darren Jared Carandang Cruz previously pleaded not guilty to charges of home invasion and kidnapping, he wants to change his plea to not guilty by reason of mental illness. In court on Tuesday, parties reported they have yet to see the report, which was completed by Dr. Juan Rapadas and submitted to the court on May 10. As reported, Cruz allegedly hid in a woman... More >>