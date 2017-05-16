Should Charfauros' appeals be grouped? - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Should Charfauros' appeals be grouped?

Posted: Updated:

A motion to consolidate ex-cop Mark Charfauros' appeals before the Civil Service Commission has been denied. The motions hearing was held Tuesday night. The government opposed the motion filed by Charfauros' attorney Randy Cunliffe to combine his demotion and termination appeals.Last Christmas Eve, a police officer responding to an incident in Agat captured Charfauros with his personal body camera yelling him and his fellow officers. Police were responding to a report of illegal fireworks. Charfauros was yelling obscenities at them and telling them to leave. Following two separate investigations into his conduct, Charfauros was demoted from rank of Police Colonel to Major and then later terminated. He has since appealed the adverse actions.  The next hearing is set for June 1.###

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Should Charfauros' appeals be grouped?

    Should Charfauros' appeals be grouped?

    A motion to consolidate ex-cop Mark Charfauros' appeals before the Civil Service Commission has been denied. The motions hearing was held Tuesday night. The government opposed the motion filed by Charfauros'

    More >>

    A motion to consolidate ex-cop Mark Charfauros' appeals before the Civil Service Commission has been denied. The motions hearing was held Tuesday night. The government opposed the motion filed by Charfauros' attorney Randy Cunliffe to combine his demotion and termination appeals.Last Christmas Eve, a police officer responding to an incident in Agat captured Charfauros with his personal bod

    More >>

  • GEB seeking more than a million in maintenance funding

    GEB seeking more than a million in maintenance funding

    The Guam Education Board unanimously approved a resolution to urge the 34th Guam Legislature to identify $1,012,000 to fund maintenance repairs at Simon Sanchez High School, pass Bill 87-34 which would

    More >>

    The Guam Education Board unanimously approved a resolution to urge the 34th Guam Legislature to identify $1,012,000 to fund maintenance repairs at Simon Sanchez High School, pass Bill 87-34 which would direct $430,000 to fund a portion of the repairs, and urge the government to expedite the procurement process so SSHS can avoid double session this August.

    More >>

  • CSC hearing planned for Mark Charfaurous

    CSC hearing planned for Mark Charfaurous

    Last Christmas Eve a police officer responding to an incident in Agat recorded body cam footage of Charfauros yelling at him and his fellow officers.

    More >>

    Last Christmas Eve a police officer responding to an incident in Agat recorded body cam footage of Charfauros yelling at him and his fellow officers.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly