Should Charfauros' appeals be grouped?

A motion to consolidate ex-cop Mark Charfauros' appeals before the Civil Service Commission has been denied. The motions hearing was held Tuesday night. The government opposed the motion filed by Charfauros' attorney Randy Cunliffe to combine his demotion and termination appeals.Last Christmas Eve, a police officer responding to an incident in Agat captured Charfauros with his personal body camera yelling him and his fellow officers. Police were responding to a report of illegal fireworks. Charfauros was yelling obscenities at them and telling them to leave. Following two separate investigations into his conduct, Charfauros was demoted from rank of Police Colonel to Major and then later terminated. He has since appealed the adverse actions. The next hearing is set for June 1.###