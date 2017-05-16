Ehlert's defense files more docs for motion to dismiss indictments

The defense for University of Guam’s Dr. Michael Ehlert has filed more documents in support of their motion to dismiss the indictments against the professor. The defense argues that prosecutors failed to present exculpatory evidence to grand jurors who ultimately indicted Ehlert on criminal sexual conduct charges.

Although the Attorney General's office argues they weren't privy to such evidence, defense filed letters between UOG President Dr. Robert Underwood and Attorney General Elizabeth Barrett-Anderson dating back to October 2015, months before Ehlert was indicted. The letters were relative to allegations of sexual harassment at UOG. Ehlert stands accused of sexually assaulting three females at a Halloween party at his house back in 2014. A hearing on the matter is set for June 13th with trial set for July.